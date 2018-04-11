Was your SC House member inconsistent on the three solar v SCE&G votes?

THERE ARE 61 House members who will tell their constituents they voted for a bill that big utility companies didn’t like, one that would have lifted a cap on how much solar energy those companies must purchase from customers who produce more energy than they immediately need. It’s a program called net metering.
And those House members did vote for the bill.
But H.4421 needed a two-thirds vote — 82 votes — to pass, because it included a property tax exemption. The two-thirds threshold could have been avoided by simply removing the tax exemption from the bill. When solar supporters tried a procedural move that would have allowed the House to do just that, several of those 61 refused to go along with them. In other words, several legislators voted to make it impossible for the bill to pass, and then voted for the bill that they had rendered unpassable.
It was in fact that procedural motion concerning the tax exemption, which failed by a vote of 54-55, that killed the bill and handed a huge victory to SCE&G and the other utilities.
The table below shows how House members voted on that procedural motion (yes to support removing the exemption so the bill could pass on a majority vote, or no to oppose removing the amendment, so the bill required a two-thirds vote to pass). It also shows how they voted on final passage of the bill (yes for passage, no for passage). Additionally, it shows how House members had voted on Thursday, when they overwhelmingly approved preliminary or second-reading approval of the bill (yes on Thursday, no on Thursday).
In all, 52 House members voted both to allow the exemption to be removed and for final passage, while 42 House members voted both against allowing the exemption to be removed and against passage. That is, those 94 legislators were consistent.
__________
__________
Seven House members voted against allowing the bill to be changed so it could pass with a simple majority — and then voted for the bill after it was virtually unpassable. They were Bennett, Blackwell, Delleney, Pope, Simrill, Toole, Trantham.
On Thursday, the House had voted 64-33 to give H.4421 second-reading approval. Six House members voted for the bill on Thursday but then voted against removing the amendment that killed the bill on Tuesday: Bennett, Blackwell, Cole, Crosby, Toole and Trantham.
Several other House members missed one or more of the votes, either because they were absent or because they decided for some reason not to vote.
NAME
Yes To Support Removing Exemption
No To Support Leaving Exemption In
Yes For Passage
No For Passage
Yes On Thursday
No On Thursday
Alexander
*
Allison
*
*
*
Anderson
*
*
*
Anthony
*
*
*
Arrington
*
*
Atkinson
*
*
Atwater
*
Bales
*
*
Ballentine
*
*
*
Bamberg
*
Bannister
*
*
Bennett
*
*
*
Bernstein
*
*
Blackwell
*
*
Blackwell
*
Bowers
*
*
*
Bradley
*
*
*
Brawley
*
*
*
Brown
*
*
*
Bryant
*
*
*
Burns
*
*
Caskey
*
*
*
Chumley
*
*
Clary
*
*
*
Clemmons
*
Clyburn
*
*
*
Cobb-Hunter
*
*
*
Cogswell
*
Cole
*
*
Collins
*
*
*
Crawford
*
*
*
Crosby
*
Crosby
*
Daning
*
Davis
*
*
*
Delleney
*
*
*
Dillard
*
*
*
Douglas
*
*
*
Duckworth
*
*
*
Elliott
*
*
*
Erickson
*
*
*
Felder
*
*
*
Forrest
*
*
*
Forrester
*
*
*
Fry
*
*
*
Funderburk
*
*
*
Gagnon
*
*
*
Gilliard
*
*
Govan
*
*
*
Hamilton
*
*
*
Hardee
*
*
Hart
*
*
*
Hayes
*
*
*
Henderson
*
*
*
Henderson-Myers
*
*
*
Henegan
*
*
*
Herbkersman
*
Hewitt
*
Hill
*
*
*
Hiott
*
*
Hixon
*
*
Hosey
*
*
*
Howard
*
*
*
Huggins
*
*
*
Jefferson
*
*
*
Johnson
*
*
*
Jordan
*
*
King
*
*
*
Kirby
*
*
Knight
*
*
*
Loftis
*
*
*
Long
*
*
*
Lowe
*
*
Lucas
*
*
*
Mace
*
*
*
Mack
*
*
*
Martin
*
*
*
McCoy
*
*
*
McCravy
*
*
*
McEachern
*
*
*
McGinnis
*
*
*
McKnight
*
*
*
Moss, DC
*
*
*
Moss, VS
*
*
Murphy
*
Newton, B
*
*
*
Newton, W
*
*
*
Norrell
*
*
*
Ott
*
*
*
Parks
*
*
*
Pendarvis
*
*
*
Pitts
*
*
Pope
*
*
*
Putnam
*
*
Ridgeway
*
Rivers, M
*
*
*
Rivers, S
*
Robinson-Simpson
*
*
*
Rutherford
*
*
Sandifer
*
*
*
Simrill
*
*
*
Smith, GM
*
*
*
Smith, GR
*
*
*
Smith, JE
*
*
*
Sottile
*
Sottile
*
Spires
*
Stavrinakis
*
*
*
Stringer
*
*
Tallon
*
*
*
Taylor
*
Thayer
*
*
*
Thigpen
*
*
*
Toole
*
*
*
Trantham
*
*
*
Weeks
*
*
*
West
*
*
*
Wheeler
*
*
*
White
*
*
*
Whitmire
*
*
*
Williams
*
*
*
Willis
*
*
Young
*
*
*
Ms. Scoppe writes editorials and columns for The State. Reach her at cscoppe@thestate.com or (803) 771-8571 or follow her on Twitter or like her on Facebook @CindiScoppe.
