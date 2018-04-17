Voter guide: Who’s running for governor, other statewide offices this year

Technically, all of South Carolina’s statewide offices will be decided in November except comptroller general, where incumbent Richard Eckstrom has no opposition.
In reality, the Republicans go into the statewide races with a huge advantage, which makes the June 12 primaries especially important in the races for governor and attorney general and, if there were anything particularly important about the office itself, secretary of state.
Here’s the list of candidates who have filed to run for the seven statewide constitutional offices.
Office
Primary
General
Party
First name
Last name
Attorney General
y
Democratic
Constance
Anastopoulo
Attorney General
y
y
Republican
Todd
Atwater
Attorney General
y
y
Republican
William D
Herlong
Attorney General
y
y
Republican
Alan
Wilson
Commissioner of Agriculture
y
Green
David
Edmond
Commissioner of Agriculture
y
Republican
Hugh
Weathers
Commissioner of Agriculture
y
United Citizens
Chris
Nelums
Comptroller General
Republican
Richard
Eckstrom
Governor and Lieutenant Governor*
y
American
Martin
Barry
Governor and Lieutenant Governor*
y
y
Democratic
Phil
Noble
Governor and Lieutenant Governor*
y
y
Democratic
James
Smith
Governor and Lieutenant Governor*
y
y
Democratic
Marguerite
Willis
Governor and Lieutenant Governor*
y
y
Republican
Kevin
Bryant
Governor and Lieutenant Governor*
y
y
Republican
John Yancey
McGill
Governor and Lieutenant Governor*
y
y
Republican
Henry
McMaster
Governor and Lieutenant Governor*
y
y
Republican
Catherine
Templeton
Governor and Lieutenant Governor*
y
y
Republican
John
Warren
Secretary of State
y
Democratic
Melvin T
Whittenburg
Secretary of State
y
y
Republican
Nelson
Faerber
Secretary of State
y
y
Republican
Mark
Hammond
Secretary of State
y
y
Republican
Joshua
Putnam
Secretary of State
y
y
Republican
Kerry
Wood
Superintendent of Education
y
Democratic
Israel
Romero
Superintendent of Education
y
Republican
Molly Mitchell
Spearman
Treasurer
y
American
Sarah
Work
Treasurer
y
Democratic
Rosalyn L
Glenn
Treasurer
y
Republican
Curtis
Loftis
*The nominees for governor will select their running mates, whose names will be listed on the general election ballot.
Ms. Scoppe writes editorials and columns for The State. Reach her at cscoppe@thestate.com or (803) 771-8571 or follow her on Twitter or like her on Facebook @CindiScoppe.
Comments