Cindi Ross Scoppe

Voter guide: Who’s running for governor, other statewide offices this year

By Cindi Ross Scoppe

Associate Editor

April 17, 2018 08:18 PM

Columbia, SC

Technically, all of South Carolina’s statewide offices will be decided in November except comptroller general, where incumbent Richard Eckstrom has no opposition.

In reality, the Republicans go into the statewide races with a huge advantage, which makes the June 12 primaries especially important in the races for governor and attorney general and, if there were anything particularly important about the office itself, secretary of state.

Cindi Ross Scoppe

Here’s the list of candidates who have filed to run for the seven statewide constitutional offices.

Office

Primary

General

Party

First name

Last name

Attorney General

y

Democratic

Constance

Anastopoulo

Attorney General

y

y

Republican

Todd

Atwater

Attorney General

y

y

Republican

William D

Herlong

Attorney General

y

y

Republican

Alan

Wilson

Commissioner of Agriculture

y

Green

David

Edmond

Commissioner of Agriculture

y

Republican

Hugh

Weathers

Commissioner of Agriculture

y

United Citizens

Chris

Nelums

Comptroller General

Republican

Richard

Eckstrom

Governor and Lieutenant Governor*

y

American

Martin

Barry

Governor and Lieutenant Governor*

y

y

Democratic

Phil

Noble

Governor and Lieutenant Governor*

y

y

Democratic

James

Smith

Governor and Lieutenant Governor*

y

y

Democratic

Marguerite

Willis

Governor and Lieutenant Governor*

y

y

Republican

Kevin

Bryant

Governor and Lieutenant Governor*

y

y

Republican

John Yancey

McGill

Governor and Lieutenant Governor*

y

y

Republican

Henry

McMaster

Governor and Lieutenant Governor*

y

y

Republican

Catherine

Templeton

Governor and Lieutenant Governor*

y

y

Republican

John

Warren

Secretary of State

y

Democratic

Melvin T

Whittenburg

Secretary of State

y

y

Republican

Nelson

Faerber

Secretary of State

y

y

Republican

Mark

Hammond

Secretary of State

y

y

Republican

Joshua

Putnam

Secretary of State

y

y

Republican

Kerry

Wood

Superintendent of Education

y

Democratic

Israel

Romero

Superintendent of Education

y

Republican

Molly Mitchell

Spearman

Treasurer

y

American

Sarah

Work

Treasurer

y

Democratic

Rosalyn L

Glenn

Treasurer

y

Republican

Curtis

Loftis

*The nominees for governor will select their running mates, whose names will be listed on the general election ballot.

