A Richland County Election Commission employee prepares voting precinct signs onto in the run-up to the 2016 general election. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
Voter guide: Who’s running for Richland and Lexington county offices this year

April 17, 2018 08:17 PM

Columbia, SC

THE HIGH-PROFILE local election in the Midlands — for the 5th Circuit solicitor’s office — will be decided in the June 12 Democratic primary, when Byron Gipson takes on incumbent Dan Johnson, who is under fire for excessive spending on parties and travel. No Republicans or third-party candidates filed for the office.

But that’s not the only local race that will be decided in the primaries instead of the November general election.

Only one of the seven Richland and Lexington county council seats on the ballot this year will be decided in November.

Both Lexington elections will be decided in the Republican primary.

In Richland County, one seat will be decided in the Democratic primary and one in the Republican primary. Two were decided on March 30, when only Democrat Paul Livingston and Republican Joe Walker filed to run in their respective districts.

The probate judges in both counties, Lexington’s Dan Eckstrom and Richland’s Amy McCulloch, will be re-elected without opposition. So will Richland County Treasurer David Adams.

Here’s the list of candidates running for local offices in Richland and Lexington counties:

Office

Primary

General

Party

First name

Last name

5th Circuit Solicitor

y

Democratic

Byron E

Gipson

5th Circuit Solicitor

y

Democratic

Dan

Johnson

Richland County Treasurer

Democratic

David A

Adams

Richland County Probate Judge

Democratic

Amy

McCulloch

Lexington County Probate Judge

Republican

Dan

Eckstrom

Lexington County Council District 2

y

Republican

Jeff

Sarokas

Lexington County Council District 2

y

Republican

Larry

Brigham

Lexington County Council District2

y

Republican

Frank

Townsend

Lexington County Council District 7

y

Republican

Beth

Carrigg

Lexington County Council District 7

y

Republican

Lloyd

Higbe

Lexington County Council District 8

y

Republican

Ned

Tolar

Lexington County Council District 8

y

Republican

Charles

Crouch

Lexington County Council District 8

y

Republican

Glen M

Conwell

Lexington County Council District 9

y

Republican

M Todd

Cullum

Lexington County Council District 9

y

Republican

Jerry

Sanders

Richland County Council District 1

y

Republican

Bill

Malinowski

Richland County Council District 1

y

Republican

Stan

Smith

Richland County Council District 4

Democratic

Paul

Livingston

Richland County Council District 5

y

Democratic

Will

Brennan

Richland County Council District 5

y

Democratic

Allison

Terracio

Richland County Council District 6

y

Republican

Joe

Walker III

Richland County Council District 11

y

y

Democratic

Norman

Jackson

Richland County Council District 11

y

y

Democratic

Chakisse

Newton

Richland County Council District 11

y

y

Republican

Zoe Pruitt

Owen

Ms. Scoppe writes editorials and columns for The State. Reach her at cscoppe@thestate.com or (803) 771-8571 or follow her on Twitter or like her on Facebook @CindiScoppe.

