Voter guide: Who’s running for Richland and Lexington county offices this year

THE HIGH-PROFILE local election in the Midlands — for the 5th Circuit solicitor’s office — will be decided in the June 12 Democratic primary, when Byron Gipson takes on incumbent Dan Johnson, who is under fire for excessive spending on parties and travel. No Republicans or third-party candidates filed for the office.
But that’s not the only local race that will be decided in the primaries instead of the November general election.
Only one of the seven Richland and Lexington county council seats on the ballot this year will be decided in November.
Both Lexington elections will be decided in the Republican primary.
In Richland County, one seat will be decided in the Democratic primary and one in the Republican primary. Two were decided on March 30, when only Democrat Paul Livingston and Republican Joe Walker filed to run in their respective districts.
The probate judges in both counties, Lexington’s Dan Eckstrom and Richland’s Amy McCulloch, will be re-elected without opposition. So will Richland County Treasurer David Adams.
Here’s the list of candidates running for local offices in Richland and Lexington counties:
Office
Primary
General
Party
First name
Last name
5th Circuit Solicitor
y
Democratic
Byron E
Gipson
5th Circuit Solicitor
y
Democratic
Dan
Johnson
Richland County Treasurer
Democratic
David A
Adams
Richland County Probate Judge
Democratic
Amy
McCulloch
Lexington County Probate Judge
Republican
Dan
Eckstrom
Lexington County Council District 2
y
Republican
Jeff
Sarokas
Lexington County Council District 2
y
Republican
Larry
Brigham
Lexington County Council District2
y
Republican
Frank
Townsend
Lexington County Council District 7
y
Republican
Beth
Carrigg
Lexington County Council District 7
y
Republican
Lloyd
Higbe
Lexington County Council District 8
y
Republican
Ned
Tolar
Lexington County Council District 8
y
Republican
Charles
Crouch
Lexington County Council District 8
y
Republican
Glen M
Conwell
Lexington County Council District 9
y
Republican
M Todd
Cullum
Lexington County Council District 9
y
Republican
Jerry
Sanders
Richland County Council District 1
y
Republican
Bill
Malinowski
Richland County Council District 1
y
Republican
Stan
Smith
Richland County Council District 4
Democratic
Paul
Livingston
Richland County Council District 5
y
Democratic
Will
Brennan
Richland County Council District 5
y
Democratic
Allison
Terracio
Richland County Council District 6
y
Republican
Joe
Walker III
Richland County Council District 11
y
y
Democratic
Norman
Jackson
Richland County Council District 11
y
y
Democratic
Chakisse
Newton
Richland County Council District 11
y
y
Republican
Zoe Pruitt
Owen
