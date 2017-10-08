More Videos

Columbia high school coach steps into pro wrestling ring

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 08, 2017 6:42 PM

Spring Valley football coach Robin Bacon got to live out a childhood fantasy Sunday afternoon.

Bacon, an avid wrestling fan, stepped into the squared circle as part of the Palmetto Championship Wrestling event at Spring Valley High School.

Bacon was the special enforcer in the championship match between Shea Shea McGrady and James Drake. He had a hand in the outcome of the match as he took the belt away from Drake and then as acted as the referee with the 1-2-3 count to end the match and give McGrady the title.

“It was one of the bucket list things since I was 4 years old,” Bacon said. “I’m glad to be a part of it. It was a great fundraiser for Spring Valley.”

The event also featured WWE Hall of Fame tag team The Rock ’N’ Roll Express.

