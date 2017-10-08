Columbia high school coach steps into pro wrestling ring

0:51 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas Pause

2:50 Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest

2:28 Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon steps into pro wrestling ring

1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

2:06 Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

3:20 Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense

0:32 Gamecocks greet David Williams after game

0:46 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas