Clemson blasts S.C. State in game shortened due to blowout

Dabo Swinney wanted to see his team play well in all three phases of the game for 60 minutes Saturday against S.C. State.
Clemson’s first 30 minutes were so good the Tigers didn’t have to.
Clemson (3-0) set a record with 31 first-quarter points on its way to a 59-0 win over the Bulldogs (0-3) at Death Valley. The Tigers led 45-0 at the half and Swinney and S.C. State coach Buddy Pough agreed to shorten the quarters in the second half to 12 minutes each.
Three Clemson quarterbacks threw touchdown passes, and seven Tigers found the end zone. Clemson outgained the Bulldogs 555-102.
The Tigers put points on the board on nine of their first 10 drives, failing to score only when Greg Huegel’s second-quarter field goal was blocked.
Clemson played three quarterbacks in the first quarter and 65 players in the first half, dominating S.C. State in every way.
S.C. State didn’t help itself by literally giving Clemson a touchdown early on. With the Tigers leading 14-0 with 5:20 remaining in the first quarter, Huegel kicked off to Ahmaad Harris in the end zone. Harris caught the ball and tossed it toward the official before taking a knee. The ball landed in the end zone and Clemson’s Denzel Johnson recovered it for a touchdown.
In addition to Johnson, freshmen Diondre Overton and Tavien Feaster and sophomore Trevion Thompson scored their first career touchdowns.
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson finished 12 for 15 for 152 yards with three touchdowns. Backup Nick Schuessler was 7 for 11 for 118 yards and a score and Kelly Bryant also threw a touchdown.
Ray-Ray McCloud was Clemson’s leading receiver with four catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while Mike Williams caught four balls for 47 yards. Deon Cain added a touchdown catch.
Feaster led the Tigers with 12 carries for 83 yards and the score.
Bulldogs quarterback Caleb York completed 8 of 22 passes for 54 yards with an interception. Lynard Jamison led S.C. State in receiving with three catches for 33 yards, while Labron Morris rushed for 41 yards.
