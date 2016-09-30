GameDay producer on Clemson’s sloppy body guy: ‘One of a kind’

CLEMSON – College GameDay producer Lee Fitting has witnessed all kinds of wackiness during his 15-plus years traveling to different college campuses and working on college football’s premier pregame show.
But the one fan that sticks out to him the most is Clemson’s “sloppy body guy,” who appeared on the show in 2013 and again last year.
Clemson fan Davis Toney removed his shirt, poured a drink all over himself and began dancing wildly on someone’s shoulders behind ESPN analyst David Pollack before the Tigers hosted Florida State in 2013.
Last year before Clemson’s game with Notre Dame, Toney returned shirtless and frantically danced on someone’s shoulders as ESPN’s Samantha Ponder interviewed Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.
“This guy was one of a kind,” Fitting said. “I remember I produced both of the shows that he appeared on. The first time was classic when he was behind Pollack, and then we were dying when he showed up behind Sam and coach last year. It’s those natural moments that make GameDay GameDay.”
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstriet added that fans such as Toney and the Clemson fan that did a belly flop into a mud puddle last year are part of what makes Clemson such a fun place to host College GameDay.
Herbstreit said most locations he is unaware of what is happening behind him, but at Clemson the video board is at an angle where he can see it.
“They are just so amped up and excited and we feed off of that, whether it’s the rain and playing around in the mud and the diving or it’s the guy that’s half naked on someone’s shoulders, sloppy guy, what he’s doing. Just the overall passion and support for their team,” Herbstreit said.
Toney could make his third appearance on the show this week. He sent out a tweet last Thursday stating, “Retweet if you want me to come back for Sloppy Body 3.0 next week @CollegeGameDay. #3.0 #Clemson #sloppy #GiveThePeopleWhatTheyWant.” The post has been retweeted more than 1,400 times.
Pollack ended Friday’s College Football Live show by saying, “Sloppy body guy come back.”
