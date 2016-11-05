Clemson University

November 5, 2016 6:49 PM

Clemson shells, shuts out Syracuse

By Matt Connolly

CLEMSON

In a season filled with nail-biters and close calls, Clemson finally had a drama-free game on Saturday.

At least as far as the scoreboard goes.

The Tigers got a scare when star quarterback Deshaun Watson left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury but otherwise rolled Syracuse 54-0 at Death Valley.

Watson took a hit on his throwing shoulder late in the first half with the Tigers leading 23-0. He stayed in the game for one play and short-hopped his intended target before removing himself from the game. Watson went to the locker room and did not play in the second half but was available, according to Clemson. He was not needed as the Tigers only increased their 30-0 halftime lead.

No matter who was at quarterback for Clemson, the Tigers moved the ball effectively against the Syracuse defense.

Watson, Nick Schuessler and Kelly Bryant combined to go 26-for-37 passing with four touchdowns and no picks.

Watson and Schuessler led the way with Watson going 13-for-16 for 169 yards and Schuessler completing 11 of 17 passes for 177 yards. Both quarterbacks threw a pair of touchdown passes. It marked the first time in school history two Clemson quarterbacks have thrown for at least 160 yards in the same game.

Deon Cain continued to make big plays in the passing game, hauling in five balls for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Mike Williams caught six passes for 106 yards and a score and Artavis Scott caught seven passes for 45 yards with a touchdown.

Clemson’s defense was dominant from the opening possession. The Tigers had no problem with the Syracuse hurry-up offense, holding the Orange to 277 total yards.

Clemson knocked Syracuse starting quarterback Eric Dungey out of the game in the first quarter, and backup Wilson struggled, going 17-for-27 for 116 yards with two interceptions. Dungey threw an interception as well before leaving the game.

Cordrea Tankersley, Ryan Carter and Tanner Muse recorded interceptions for Clemson.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Cain: The sophomore entered the game leading Clemson in yards per catch at 19.1 and increased that number with five grabs for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Syracuse.

Play of the game: Clemson took over at its own 5-yard line early in the second quarter leading 10-0 and was in the end zone two plays later. After a Wayne Gallman 30-yard run, Watson found Cain down the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown.

Stat of the game: 0: The shutout by the Clemson defense against Syracuse marked the first time a Dino Babers team has been shut out in his four years as a head coach.

OBSERVATIONS

Defense was dominant: Clemson’s defense was in control from the start. At no point did it feel like Syracuse was close to finding a rhythm and challenging the Tigers.

Military Appreciation Day: The Tigers had a powerful halftime show and pregame flyover as part of the outstanding tribute.

Syracuse has a ways to go: The Orange is making progress under Babers but athletically there is a huge difference between the two teams. Even Clemson’s backups dominated the game.

NEXT

Who: Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

When: Saturday, Nov. 12, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Clemson

TV: TBA

