Deshaun Watson among Clemson juniors who will leave after 2016 season

Dabo Swinney announced at his Tuesday press conference that several Clemson juniors will be honored on Senior Day when the Tigers host Pitt on Saturday.
Swinney said quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Wayne Gallman and receivers Artavis Scott and Mike Williams will be recognized at Death Valley.
“All of those guys are planning on moving on,” Swinney said.
Watson, an All-American, has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,497 yards and 24 touchdowns through nine games. He has also rushed for 370 yards and two scores.
Gallman has rushed for 634 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
Williams leads the Tigers in receiving with 52 catches for 754 yards and five touchdowns, while Scott is second on the team in receptions with 38 for 329 yards and three scores.
