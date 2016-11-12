Clemson University

Tigers’ hopes dashed by a toe

No. 2 Clemson flirted with fire on several occasions leading up to its game against Pitt. Saturday night at Death Valley the Tigers finally got burned.

Panthers kicker Chris Blewitt blasted a 48-yard field goal through the uprights with six seconds remaining to lift Pitt to a 43-42 win over the Tigers.

The loss ends Clemson’s perfect season and 21-game home winning streak. Clemson had 26 consecutive wins in a non-national championship game before the loss.

The Tigers led 42-34 midway through the fourth quarter and were driving to put the game away when quarterback Deshaun Watson was intercepted in the end zone by Pitt linebacker Saleem Brightwell.

The freshman returned the ball to the Clemson 30 and the Panthers scored four plays later on a James Conner 20-yard touchdown run. The Tigers stopped the 2-point conversion to maintain a two-point lead.

On the ensuing possession, Clemson drove 42 yards in nine plays but was stuffed on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 at the Pitt 35.

Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman, who passed for 308 yards and five touchdowns, orchestrated a six-play, 34-yard drive in 52 seconds that ended with Blewitt’s field goal.

The Tigers tried several laterals on the return before being tackled deep in their own territory to end the game.

Watson completed a school record 52 passing attempts and threw for an ACC record 580 yards but was picked off three times, including twice in the end zone.

The Tigers managed only 50 rushing yards on 25 carries.

