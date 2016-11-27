Dabo Swinney says racial slurs didn’t happen

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he spoke with his team about accusations from South Carolina that the Tigers used racial slurs and Swinney said the racial slurs did not happen.
“Obviously everybody is talking about that and that’s a shame. Absolutely I asked my guys about that and to a man absolutely false,” Swinney said. “And I believe my guys. I know the character of our team. That’s really all I have to say about it.”
South Carolina, through a team spokesman, told The (Charleston) Post & Courier that USC coach Will Muschamp did not have a comment “at this time” about the alleged incident.
USC linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said after Saturday’s game, “They used the n-word, one of their offensive linemen. I don’t know which number.” South Carolina defensive end Dante Sawyer tweeted after the game: “Racism still alive in Clemson i see.. classless sobs, still calling people (racial slur) is crazy.”
On Sunday, Sawyer said via Twitter that Clemson senior offensive lineman Jay Guillermo contacted him about the situation and “received all my respect.”
