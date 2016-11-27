Dabo Swinney says racial slurs didn’t happen

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson Pause

4:19 Dabo Swinney reacts after Clemson win over USC

1:20 Clemson fans storm the field after beating South Carolina

2:21 Deshaun Watson on USC-Clemson: 'It's like daddy beating his son'

2:02 Dabo: beating USC is one of five goals for Clemson

1:43 Dabo Swinney: 'The things being said about Deshaun are a joke'

6:55 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. South Carolina

1:41 Dabo Swinney aggravated by questions about Pitt: "Not an opportunity to run the ball"

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word