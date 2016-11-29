Dabo slams media for racial slur allegations coverage

4:00 Deshaun Watson wants to prove Clemson belongs in final four Pause

2:21 Deshaun Watson on USC-Clemson: 'It's like daddy beating his son'

1:56 Clemson WR Mike Williams on USC defenders: 'I don't even know their names'

1:43 Dabo Swinney: 'The things being said about Deshaun are a joke'

1:51 Clemson's Brent Venables on rivalry: 'Hate and heart' on both sides

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

3:38 Representing one's self in death penalty case not a wise choice

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies