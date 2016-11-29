Dabo slams media for racial slur allegations coverage

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said “it’s a shame” that the media tried to divert attention away from Clemson’s 56-7 victory against South Carolina on Saturday by reporting on Gamecocks’ players charges of racial slurs.
“I give young people some grace,” Swinney said at his weekly news conference on Tuesday. “They’ll say some things from time to time. My problem is with the media people. I don’t give them much grace. They don’t give me none either.”
USC linebacker Bryson Allen-Willams said after the game that a Clemson player “used the n-word, one of their offensive linemen. I don’t know which number.”
USC wide receiver Terry Googer and defensive lineman Dante Sawyer also referenced racial slurs in postgame tweets, with Googer saying what he heard came from fans.
“Instead of the headline being 23-1 in the last two years, instead of the headline being the seniors winning their 46th game and instead of the headline being the largest margin of victory ever against an SEC team and one of the most dominating performances ever, the headline is what someone said?” Swinney said.
“Give me a break. Again, I’ll give grace to young people. But for the adults who will take anything and go and write and spin it and headline it the way they want it to get people to click on it? Man, shame on them. That’s the world we live in. That’s sad. A lot of those people should be fired. They should be fired. People with a microphone can say what they want to say.”
