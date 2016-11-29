Clemson moves up in College Football Playoff rankings

CLEMSON – Clemson jumped up one spot to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings after a dominant 56-7 win over South Carolina this past Saturday.
The Tigers can likely clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff with a victory over Virginia Tech in the ACC title game on Saturday.
Alabama remains No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Ohio State at No. 2. Washington is ranked No. 4.
If the rankings hold, Clemson and Ohio State will meet in Phoenix in a College Football Playoff semifinal with the winner playing the winner of Alabama and Washington in Tampa for the national title.
The rest of the top 10 includes 5. Michigan, 6. Wisconsin, 7. Penn State, 8. Colorado, 9. Oklahoma and 10. Oklahoma State.
