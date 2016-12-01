Clemson ranked No. 1 small sports city in nation

Clemson is the best small sports city in the country, according to a ranking compiled by WalletHub.
The South Carolina city, home of the Clemson Tigers, also is the second best city of any size for football fans (college or pro), second only to Green Bay, Wis., home of the Green Bay Packers. Clemson was ahead of such football hotbeds as Pittsburgh (Steelers), Tuscaloosa, Ala., (Crimson Tide) and Baton Rouge, La. (LSU Tigers).
WalletHub ranked the top cities in three categories -- large, midsize and small. Criteria ranged from performance level of the city’s teams(s), to average ticket price per game to number of sports bars.
Columbia, home of the South Carolina Gamecocks teams, ranked No. 15 in midsize cities, behind Charleston at No. 7.
Conway, home of the college baseball world champs Coastal Carolina Chants, ranked No. 6 in small cities.
New York is the best large sports city, and Green Bay is the top midsize sports city.
How S.C. ranked
A look at South Carolina cities in WalletHub’s rankings:
Midsize Cities
(100,000-300,000)
7. Charleston
15. Columbia
59. North Carleston
Small cities
(under 100,000)
1. Clemson
6. Conway
28. Spartanburg
54. Greenville
71. Orangeburg
118. Clinton
135. Rock Hill
189. Myrtle Beach
256. Florence
