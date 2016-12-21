Clemson has tough task slowing down Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel

Ohio State junior Curtis Samuel has lined up at running back, slot receiver, outside receiver and wildcat quarterback for the Buckeyes this season.
Wherever he’s lined up in the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson will have eyes on him.
One of the most dynamic players in college football, Samuel’s the only player in the nation with 700 rushing yards and 700 receiving yards.
Entering the College Football Playoff, he has tallied 1,546 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named a first team All-American by The Associated Press.
“Samuel is probably the single most dynamic player, other than Lamar Jackson, that we have seen this year,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “He’s a tough matchup. Very explosive, very durable, physical, great quickness, very sudden, and he’s got that long speed that you hate. He’s a great player.”
Samuel’s averaging about 8 yards per carry and 13 yards per reception. He ranked second in the Big Ten in receptions (65), yards (822) and receiving touchdowns (seven), despite lining up at running back several times per game.
While Venables compared Samuel’s play-making ability to Jackson, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney sees similarities between Samuel and former Clemson star Sammy Watkins.
“They use him a lot like we used Sammy,” Swinney said. “He’s got some similar explosiveness, except they’ll put him in the backfield a little more, but he’s very comfortable being back there and running the ball. He’s as dynamic a guy as you’re going to see in this final four. We’ve got a big challenge trying to contain him.”
Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, who has 53 tackles, including nine for loss, said it will be important for the Tigers to stay home and fill their gaps in order to contain the shifty athlete.
“They love getting him the ball on the edges and they do a good job of blocking on the perimeter,” O’Daniel said. “Everyone does their job. Leveraging the ball is going to be important. Run support and gap support, whenever he ducks it back under, is going to be critical.”
Adding to the challenge for the Clemson defense is the fact that the Buckeyes have another impressive running back in redshirt freshman Mike Weber.
He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, rushing for 1,072 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes.
Venables said Samuel and Weber are tough to defend because both can run inside and outside.
Fiesta Bowl
Who: Clemson (12-1) vs. Ohio State (11-1)
When: 7 p.m., Dec. 31
Where: Glendale, Ariz.
TV: ESPN
Line: OSU by 3
