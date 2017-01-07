Playoff media day another wild experience for Clemson, Alabama

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a perfect description for Saturday morning’s College Football Playoff Media Day.
“It kind of felt like WWE walking in here,” Swinney said.
Clemson and Alabama players and coaches each met with the media for an hour at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa as hundreds of fans watched from the stands.
Each media session started with dimmed lights, a highlight video and a standing ovation as the teams strolled out of the tunnel.
“That’s when you realize you’re at the big stage. You’re playing for the national championship,” Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell said. “It’s a little bit different when you walk in and they’re doing the tiger chant.”
Alabama had its turn first with Nick Saban, Steve Sarkisian, Jeremy Pruitt, Jalen Hurts, Reuben Foster and Jonathan Allen at the podium.
Sarkisian, Alabama’s new offensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin moved on to his head coaching job at Florida Atlantic, had the most popular podium. He was asked repeatedly if he’s ready to handle play-calling duties for the first time since joining Alabama’s staff in September.
“I don’t think I could have foreseen four months ago when I was contemplating doing TV to get into this situation,” Sarkisian said. “But very grateful and humbled and honored that Coach Saban and the entire Alabama Crimson Tide family entrusted in me to do this job.”
During Clemson’s session, Swinney, Deshaun Watson, Carlos Watkins, Brent Venables, Jeff Scott, Jay Guillermo, Tony Elliott and Ben Boulware were seated at podiums.
Watson and Swinney had the biggest crowds as media asked what it will take for the Tigers to win the title.
“Just be Clemson. Don’t try to do too much. Everyone do their job and don’t make it bigger than what it is,” Watson said.
The players and coaches not seated at podiums sat at tables and answered questions. Some also found time to walk around and Facebook live the experience, or mess with teammates. Several Clemson offensive linemen danced around Guillermo while he tried to answer questions without cracking too big of a smile.
“I kind of enjoy being able to be here with my teammates and talk about the game and stuff like that, and really I like it more for the fans,” Ferrell said. “I understand what media day is for. The fans want to get an inside look at us and see what’s going on.”
