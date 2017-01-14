Thousands turn out for Clemson football parade, celebration

Last year Clemson’s season ended with tears as the Tigers walked off the field in Arizona heartbroken after a close loss to Alabama. This year’s season ended with tears, too, but of joy as Clemson celebrated its first national title since 1981.
Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Clemson Saturday morning and an estimated crowd of 65,000 packed into Death Valley to hear Tigers players, coaches and administrators speak about winning the national title.
Seniors Ben Boulware and Carlos Watkins were the most emotional of the bunch. Boulware, an Anderson native, spoke of what it means to bring a national championship back home.
“I grew up in this area. I’ve been a part of this my whole life. I’m one of y’all,” Boulware said through tears. “I’m so thankful for y’all. I’m so thankful for this community.”
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney took the microphone and spoke for about 20 minutes about what the national title means for Clemson’s community.
