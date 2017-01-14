Thousands turn out for Clemson football parade, celebration

3:04 Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration Pause

0:54 Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson during the National Championship parade in Clemson

1:09 Deshaun Watson speaks at Clemson national title celebration

1:02 Clemson celebrates championship team with parade

3:22 Dabo Swinney: Clemson over Alabama was not an upset

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

0:37 Gearing up for the National Championship parade in Clemson

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration