Report: Clemson losing both its defensive line coaches

Clemson was already losing a key part of its defensive coaching staff when longtime assistant Dan Brooks’ retirement became official over the weekend.
Now it appears the Tigers’ talented defensive front will be in completely new hands in 2017.
Sporting News columnist Alex Marvez tweeted Clemson co-defensive coordinator/defensive ends coach Marion Hobby will join the Jacksonville Jaguars, likely as a defensive line coach.
Source tells @sn_nfl that @Jaguars expected to add Clemson assistant Marion Hobby to their coaching staff. Expected to coach on d-line— Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 17, 2017
Hobby spent the past six years on Clemson’s staff and had a hand in the development of Shaq Lawson, Kevin Dodd and Vic Beasley. He had also coached at Duke, Ole Miss and with the Saints in the NFL, plus a one-year stint with the Tigers in 2005.
From 2013 to now Clemson had one staff change- Brandon Streeter for Chad Morris. Tigers now losing two assistants in a week.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 17, 2017
Would be a major blow to Clemson, to lose the DL coaching tandem of Dan Brooks and Marion Hobby. They're as good as it gets. https://t.co/NiqFjLfVE8— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 17, 2017
#Clemson's Marion Hobby & Jags HC Doug Marrone coached together a few years with the Saints a decade ago.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 17, 2017
Shouldn't be hard for Dabo to get candidates to be a #Clemson DL coach. Work with Christian Wilkins & Dexter Lawrence, among others. Not bad— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 17, 2017
