Clemson’s 2017 football schedule complete

Clemson’s football schedule was finalized Tuesday afternoon as the ACC released dates for the 2017 season.
The defending national champions will have a challenging first month, playing three games against teams that finished 2016 ranked in the top 25.
The Tigers have an early nonconference test against Auburn at Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 9 before opening ACC play Saturday, Sept. 16 at Louisville. Clemson finishes the month at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Auburn was ranked No. 24 in the final AP Poll of 2016, while Louisville was ranked No. 21 and the Hokies finished at No. 16.
“We will have a challenging first month with three games against teams that finished in the top 25 last year. And we will play that schedule with a quarterback in his first year as the starter,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a press release. “Overall it is a challenging schedule and as defending National Champion we will get everyone’s best effort.”
Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Nov. 11 when the Tigers host Florida State. Clemson and FSU have combined to win the past eight ACC Atlantic Division titles and the past six ACC championships.
Clemson will host the Seminoles a week after traveling to N.C. State.
The Tigers do not have a game scheduled on a Thursday but will play at Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 13. This is the second consecutive season the Tigers will play on a Friday. Clemson played at Boston College on a Friday in 2016.
Clemson’s bye week will be Oct. 21.
“The open date is basically in the middle of the schedule like it was last year, so we don’t have to play 10 straight weeks like we had to in 2015,” Swinney said. “I also like the fact that we don’t have to play a conference game on a very short week (Saturday to Thursday) as we have had to do each of the last two years. From a preparation standpoint Thursday night games are difficult.”
Here is the complete schedule:
2017 schedule
Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Kent State
Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Auburn
Saturday, Sept. 16 at Louisville
Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Boston College
Saturday, Sept. 30 at Virginia Tech
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Wake Forest
Friday, Oct. 13 at Syracuse
Saturday, Oct. 21 Bye week
Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Georgia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 4 at N.C. State
Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Florida State
Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. The Citadel
Saturday, Nov. 25 at South Carolina
