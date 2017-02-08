Report: Clemson cornerback to transfer

Clemson cornerback Adrian Baker is set to transfer, according to 247Sports and multiple reports.
Baker, a redshirt junior, was expected to be a major contributor to Clemson’s defense in 2016 before tearing his ACL last spring.
He worked his way back to full health in the second half of the season but was unable to earn playing time.
In 2015 Baker played in 13 games with three starts, recording 15 tackles and two interceptions. His interceptions came against Florida State and South Carolina.
In 2014 the Florida native played in four games, making one tackle in 46 snaps.
Baker was rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star recruit by 247Sports coming out of high school in Hollywood, Fla.
Baker will graduate in May and can transfer to an FBS program as a graduate transfer for next fall.
Comments