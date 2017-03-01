Clemson notebook: Tigers hit reset with same goal for 2017

There will be lots of talk throughout 2017 about Clemson trying to win another national title, but Dabo Swinney has a different perspective.
“We’re not defending a national championship; we’re chasing another one,” he said Wednesday. “It’s hard to repeat when you don’t have the same team. It’s a different team and a different challenge.”
The Tigers opened spring practice Wednesday without players who became synonymous with Clemson football, such as Deshaun Watson and Ben Boulware, who have moved on and must be replaced.
“You’ve got your routine and you’re used to seeing certain guys,” Swinney said. “I was looking for Deshaun and I couldn’t find him.”
Still, Swinney believes the Tigers have the talent to have another strong season and added that expectations have not changed.
“We build that program with that windshield mentality. Whether you win or lose, it’s always about what’s next,” Swinney said. “We start over. We reinstall our program, the core values of our program and it’s back to work.”
Wilkins On The Move
All-ACC performer Christian Wilkins will move back to defensive tackle after playing mostly defensive end as a sophomore because of injuries on the defensive front.
Wilkins will be joined on Clemson’s starting defensive line by freshman All-American Dexter Lawrence at tackle and ends Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell.
“That’s a pretty good group to roll out there,” Swinney said.
Falcinelli Gets His Shot
Clemson returns four of five starters on its offensive line but must replace All-ACC performer Jay Guillermo at center. Junior Justin Falcinelli will get the first chance to earn the starting job, Swinney said.
The Maryland native played 174 snaps over 11 games in 2016.
SID honored
Longtime Clemson SID Tim Bourret has been selected for the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame.
Bourret, in his 39th season at Clemson, becomes the third person from Clemson honored by the organization, joining Joe Sherman and Bob Bradley.
