Watch: Clemson’s Deshaun Watson asked to leave Alabama bar

2:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us Pause

3:22 Dabo Swinney: Clemson over Alabama was not an upset

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

0:59 Clemson students react to touchdown that takes lead over Alabama in National Championship

1:12 Go nuts! Fans in Clemson celebrate as Tigers win national championship

0:37 Clemson fans arrested after national championship game

1:11 Deshaun Watson explains decision to enter the NFL draft

0:40 Hundreds of gamecock fans show up to watch the women's basketball team play in the final four in Phoenix

1:55 Dawn Staley explains the recipe to defeat UConn