Watch: Clemson’s Deshaun Watson asked to leave Alabama bar

Clemson defeated Alabama for the national championship in January, so it might not be much of a surprise that quarterback Deshaun Watson is not a welcome man in the Crimson Tide’s backyard.
Video surfaced Friday of Watson being asked to leave a bar in Tuscaloosa, Ala., reportedly by two Alabama players. Here is that video and some of the social media reaction that accompanied it.
Kicking Deshaun Watson out of a bar after taking an L to him in the national championship is easily the lamest thing Alabama has ever done.— Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) April 1, 2017
Watching @DeshaunWatson4 walk out of that bar was like watching his game winning drive against #bama cool under pressure smart decisions— Dan Fisher (@oliveurubytoo) April 1, 2017
Deshaun Watson is an excellent player,probably a good dude,but don't walk in a bar in Tuscaloosa and expect a welcoming committee #RollTide— kelly lynn (@kclary210) April 1, 2017
@DeshaunWatson4 I'm so sorry for the way you were treated in T town. Just know they do not represent Bama nation. So sorry— margie (@MargieDill) April 1, 2017
If I ever see @DeshaunWatson4 at @goldencorral I will fix him an ice cream cone because he's a good player and I'm not a jerk.— InYourPocket (@beardedbrake) April 1, 2017
