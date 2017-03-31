Clemson University

Watch: Clemson’s Deshaun Watson asked to leave Alabama bar

Clemson defeated Alabama for the national championship in January, so it might not be much of a surprise that quarterback Deshaun Watson is not a welcome man in the Crimson Tide’s backyard.

Video surfaced Friday of Watson being asked to leave a bar in Tuscaloosa, Ala., reportedly by two Alabama players. Here is that video and some of the social media reaction that accompanied it.

