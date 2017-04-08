‘Biggest decision of my lifetime’: Top recruit Xavier Thomas commits to Clemson

Five-star defensive end Xavier Thomas, one of the nation’s top recruits for the 2018 class, has committed to Clemson.
His commitment gives the national champion Tigers the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in the 2018 class. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence chose Clemson back in December.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Thomas, who is from Florence but will be playing his senior season outside the Palmetto State, promised he would return home and play for Clemson or South Carolina. He made the call for the Tigers on Saturday.
“I’m excited to and proud to say that I’m absoutely 100% ALL IN!” he wrote on Twitter in announcing his commitment. “A historic adventure begins in my life and I am focused on achieving nothing less than greatness.”
Thomas committed Saturday while at Clemson for the Tigers’ spring game. He was at USC’s spring game last weekend.
“To the USC staff and fans – Thank you!” Thomas wrote. “They were all so good to me and I will always be grateful for all the love they have shown me and the family and I wish them the best.”
Thomas had 131 tackles and seven sacks this year for Wilson High. He announced in December that he will be playing his final year of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Thomas originally planned to announce a commitment in December but accelerated that time frame by eight months in making his decision public Saturday.
Biggest decision of my lifetime, my recruitment is OVER. I'm 100% ALL IN ‼️ This is only the beginning #WE2DEEP18 @ETitusThomas pic.twitter.com/RQJ7tr32BY— Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) April 8, 2017
