Deshaun Watson goes all in with shoe choice for NFL Draft

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson made a fashion statement from head to toe for the NFL Draft on Thursday in Philadelphia.
Let’s start with the toes.
Watson, according to ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell, is wearing a pair of Christian Louboutin Dandy Pik Pik Flat Smoking Slippers. The cost? $1,995.
Watson was wearing a suit that’s part of J.C. Penney’s Michael Strahan collection. And when he’s drafted, he’ll walk up to the tune “There He Go” by Kodak Black.
The first round of the draft is Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., on ESPN and NFL Network.
Deshaun Watson is wearing Christian Louboutin Dandy Pik Pik Flat Smoking Slippers (Cost: $1,995) pic.twitter.com/HS4w1WVHD7— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 27, 2017
Definitely don't step on Deshaun Watson's shoes pic.twitter.com/MzitoItJIq— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2017
@michaelstrahan @jcpenney I’m excited to raise my game for #DraftDay and wear Collection by @MichaelStrahan from @jcpenney. https://t.co/v0nhDogsxr #RaiseYourGame #ad pic.twitter.com/JSx5AUWI7f— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 27, 2017
Blessed #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/A1vcFqkB50— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 27, 2017
