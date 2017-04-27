Clemson University

Deshaun Watson goes all in with shoe choice for NFL Draft

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson made a fashion statement from head to toe for the NFL Draft on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Let’s start with the toes.

Watson, according to ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell, is wearing a pair of Christian Louboutin Dandy Pik Pik Flat Smoking Slippers. The cost? $1,995.

Watson was wearing a suit that’s part of J.C. Penney’s Michael Strahan collection. And when he’s drafted, he’ll walk up to the tune “There He Go” by Kodak Black.

The first round of the draft is Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., on ESPN and NFL Network.

