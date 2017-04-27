Clemson’s Mike Williams drafted by LA Chargers

The Chargers have used their first draft choice after their move to Los Angeles on Clemson receiver Mike Williams.
The 6-foot-3 Williams won the national title last season, and the Chargers passed over a handful of elite defensive prospects to add a big-play target for Philip Rivers with the seventh overall selection.
The Chargers have been looking for a dominant receiver since Vincent Jackson left for Tampa Bay in 2012. Their top pass-catcher last season in San Diego was 6-foot-4 Tyrell Williams, who could team with his new teammates to provide an imposing size matchup for any defense.
Williams was the second receiver taken in the first seven picks and the first player from Clemson.
He caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns last year as the Tigers won the national championship.
“When it’s up in the air, he’s getting it,” ESPN analyst and former Oakland and Tampa Bay head coach Jon Gruden. “He has great hang time, an incredible vertical leap, just a real good playing strength.”
