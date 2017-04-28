Report: Clemson defensive back to transfer

Clemson football will lose another reserve from its national title team, according to a report from TigerNet.com.
Defensive back Korrin Wiggins, who started six games in 2014 and was knocked out of the 2015 season with a torn ACL, will leave the Tigers program according to TigerNet’s David Hood.
Wiggins made 13 tackles in 194 snaps across seven games with one start in 2016. He did not play in the team’s final six games.
In line to finish his degree this semester, Wiggins told TigerNet he was given his release after the staff wanted to move in a different direction. He is reportedly blocked from joining any team on Clemson’s schedule, plus South Carolina, though he is appealing that.
The Tigers had already seen Scott Pagano move on to Oregon and cornerback Adrian Baker depart to Oklahoma State.
