Dolphins draft Clemson cornerback, make history for Miami

The Dolphins’ defense was historically bad in 2016.
They made a different kind of history a few months later.
By selecting Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley with the 97th overall selection, Miami used its first three draft picks on a defensive player for the first time in the franchise’s 52-year history.
Tankersley, whose nickname is Tootie, was a first-team all-ACC selection on Clemson’s national championship season.
The 6-foot-1, 199-pound corner will presumably compete with Xavien Howard and Byron Maxwell for playing time.
Maxwell preceded Tankersley at Clemson; the latter said he modeled his game after his predecessor. The two players have a “close relationship.”
2017 Clemson draft picks
Round 1
Mike Williams (7), Los Angeles Chargers
Deshaun Watson (12), Houston Texans
Round 3
Cordrea Tankersley (97), Miami Dolphins
