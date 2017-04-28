Clemson University

April 28, 2017

Dolphins draft Clemson cornerback, make history for Miami

BY ADAM H. BEASLEY

The Miami Herald

The Dolphins’ defense was historically bad in 2016.

They made a different kind of history a few months later.

By selecting Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley with the 97th overall selection, Miami used its first three draft picks on a defensive player for the first time in the franchise’s 52-year history.

Tankersley, whose nickname is Tootie, was a first-team all-ACC selection on Clemson’s national championship season.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound corner will presumably compete with Xavien Howard and Byron Maxwell for playing time.

Maxwell preceded Tankersley at Clemson; the latter said he modeled his game after his predecessor. The two players have a “close relationship.”

2017 Clemson draft picks

Round 1

Mike Williams (7), Los Angeles Chargers

Deshaun Watson (12), Houston Texans

Round 3

Cordrea Tankersley (97), Miami Dolphins

