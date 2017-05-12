Former Clemson WRs Sammy Watkins (left), then with the Buffalo Bills, exchanges jerseys with Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Former Clemson WRs Sammy Watkins (left), then with the Buffalo Bills, exchanges jerseys with Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Gary Wiepert AP

Clemson University

Clemson backing claim as real Wide Receiver U

By Manie Robinson

The Greenville News

May 12, 2017 5:47 PM

CLEMSON

It’s a boastful claim. It’s a catchy tagline for social media posts. It’s an effective recruiting pitch.

It’s starting to look like the truth.

For the past five years, Clemson has promoted itself as “Wide Receiver University,” an allusion to the success its wideouts have produced while wearing orange and white.

As well as the success they have enjoyed while wearing their draft-day suits.

Through the past five NFL drafts, three Clemson receivers have been selected in the first round. No other school has matched that feat.

DeAndre Hopkins was the first in 2013, when the Houston Texans drafted him 27th overall. Through his first four seasons in the NFL, Hopkins has 317 receptions for 4,487 yards and 23 touchdowns.

In 2014, the Buffalo Bills selected Sammy Watkins fourth overall. It’s the highest any Clemson offensive player has been selected, topping 1979 when the Bills nabbed receiver Jerry Butler fifth overall. While battling a series of injuries, Watkins has 153 receptions for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Mike Williams was the latest Tiger receiver picked in the first round this year, when the Los Angeles Chargers selected him seventh overall. Unlike Hopkins and Watkins, Williams will join a franchise with a perennial Pro Bowl quarterback. Philip Rivers could help Williams make a successful transition to the NFL.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney opened his career at Clemson in 2003 as the wide receivers coach. In the 20 years prior to Swinney’s arrival, three Clemson receivers were drafted. In the past 13 seasons, nine Tigers wideouts have been drafted. Adam Humphries was an undrafted free agent who became a starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.

In addition to Williams, Watkins, Hopkins and Butler, Rod Gardner (15th overall to Washington in 2001) and Perry Tuttle (19th, Buffalo, 1982) were also selected in the first round.

Perhaps, the most accomplished former Clemson receiver, Dwight Clark, was one of the lowest draft selections. The San Francisco 49ers selected Clark in the 10th round, 249th overall in 1979. He blossomed into one of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana’s top targets. He won two Super Bowls with the 49ers, and his gliding catch in the back of the end zone during Super XVI is one of the most celebrated plays in NFL history.

Clemson’s legacy could continue with Hunter Renfrow’s sliding snags or Deon Cain’s jumpballs. Those are two of the next doctoral candidates from Wide Receiver University.

Clemson WRs in NFL Draft

Year

Name

Round

Overall

Team

2017

Mike Williams

1st

7th

Los Angeles Chargers

2016

Charone Peake

7th

241st

New York Jets

2014

Sammy Watkins

1st

4th

Buffalo Bills

2014

Martavis Bryant

4th

118th

Pittsburgh Steelers

2013

DeAndre Hopkins

1st

27th

Houston Texans

2010

Jacoby Ford

4th

108th

Oakland Raiders

2007

Chansi Stuckey

7th

235th

New York Jets

2005

Airese Currie

5th

140th

Chicago Bears

2004

Derrick Hamilton

3rd

77th

San Francisco 49ers

2001

Rod Gardner

1st

15th

Washington

1991

Doug Thomas

2nd

51st

Seattle Seahawks

1982

Perry Tuttle

1st

19th

Buffalo Bills

1979

Jerry Butler

1st

5th

Buffalo Bills

1979

Dwight Clark

10th

249th

San Francisco 49ers

1979

Stan Rome

11th

277th

Kansas City Chiefs

View More Video