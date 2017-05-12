Clemson backing claim as real Wide Receiver U

It’s a boastful claim. It’s a catchy tagline for social media posts. It’s an effective recruiting pitch.
It’s starting to look like the truth.
For the past five years, Clemson has promoted itself as “Wide Receiver University,” an allusion to the success its wideouts have produced while wearing orange and white.
As well as the success they have enjoyed while wearing their draft-day suits.
Through the past five NFL drafts, three Clemson receivers have been selected in the first round. No other school has matched that feat.
DeAndre Hopkins was the first in 2013, when the Houston Texans drafted him 27th overall. Through his first four seasons in the NFL, Hopkins has 317 receptions for 4,487 yards and 23 touchdowns.
In 2014, the Buffalo Bills selected Sammy Watkins fourth overall. It’s the highest any Clemson offensive player has been selected, topping 1979 when the Bills nabbed receiver Jerry Butler fifth overall. While battling a series of injuries, Watkins has 153 receptions for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Mike Williams was the latest Tiger receiver picked in the first round this year, when the Los Angeles Chargers selected him seventh overall. Unlike Hopkins and Watkins, Williams will join a franchise with a perennial Pro Bowl quarterback. Philip Rivers could help Williams make a successful transition to the NFL.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney opened his career at Clemson in 2003 as the wide receivers coach. In the 20 years prior to Swinney’s arrival, three Clemson receivers were drafted. In the past 13 seasons, nine Tigers wideouts have been drafted. Adam Humphries was an undrafted free agent who became a starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.
In addition to Williams, Watkins, Hopkins and Butler, Rod Gardner (15th overall to Washington in 2001) and Perry Tuttle (19th, Buffalo, 1982) were also selected in the first round.
Perhaps, the most accomplished former Clemson receiver, Dwight Clark, was one of the lowest draft selections. The San Francisco 49ers selected Clark in the 10th round, 249th overall in 1979. He blossomed into one of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana’s top targets. He won two Super Bowls with the 49ers, and his gliding catch in the back of the end zone during Super XVI is one of the most celebrated plays in NFL history.
Clemson’s legacy could continue with Hunter Renfrow’s sliding snags or Deon Cain’s jumpballs. Those are two of the next doctoral candidates from Wide Receiver University.
Clemson WRs in NFL Draft
Year
Name
Round
Overall
Team
2017
Mike Williams
1st
7th
Los Angeles Chargers
2016
Charone Peake
7th
241st
New York Jets
2014
Sammy Watkins
1st
4th
Buffalo Bills
2014
Martavis Bryant
4th
118th
Pittsburgh Steelers
2013
DeAndre Hopkins
1st
27th
Houston Texans
2010
Jacoby Ford
4th
108th
Oakland Raiders
2007
Chansi Stuckey
7th
235th
New York Jets
2005
Airese Currie
5th
140th
Chicago Bears
2004
Derrick Hamilton
3rd
77th
San Francisco 49ers
2001
Rod Gardner
1st
15th
Washington
1991
Doug Thomas
2nd
51st
Seattle Seahawks
1982
Perry Tuttle
1st
19th
Buffalo Bills
1979
Jerry Butler
1st
5th
Buffalo Bills
1979
Dwight Clark
10th
249th
San Francisco 49ers
1979
Stan Rome
11th
277th
Kansas City Chiefs
