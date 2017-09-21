Clemson football after another Auburn commit

Clemson set its sites Wednesday on another Auburn commitment with an offer to wide receiver Matthew Hill of Snellville, Ga. Meantime, the Tigers continue working Auburn defensive back pledge Quindarious Monday of Atlanta. Clemson secondary coach Mike Reed remains in regular contact trying to convince he picked the wrong set of Tigers.
“He still loves how I play and I’d fit right in,” Monday said. “He’s trying to get me to come down for a visit to watch a game and see how the atmosphere is.”
Monday said he’s expecting Reed to scout him in his game this Friday night.
Monday said it might be tough for him to schedule game trips anywhere because he has a lot of Saturday games coming up.
Auburn, Monday said, also keeps in regular contact and things are basically between the two Tigers.
“I know I love both of the schools and I’ve got to keep thinking it out,” Monday said. “I know it will be hard decision and I’ve got to think it out and see what’s best for me. Clemson does have a chance.”
Monday said he’s not sure when he’ll make his final decision.
Notes:
▪ Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell made his in home visit with Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson on Tuesday night according to TigerIllustrated.
Williamson made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Auburn football game but will not take an official visit. He first official visit is scheduled for this weekend to Kentucky. A panel of five college basketball recruiting experts, in a story for the Lexington (Kentucky) Herald, voted Kentucky as the favorite to land Williamson. Their second choice was Clemson. Next came Kansas, Duke and then South Carolina.
▪ Former Fort Dorchester wide receiver Diondre Champaigne of Jones County Junior College in Mississippi committed to Georgia State.
