Clemson tops Hokies 31-17 in Blacksburg

Clemson University

Clemson gets more love for top spot in poll

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 01, 2017 2:24 PM

Clemson is still ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, but the Tigers inched closer to No. 1 Alabama after earning a 31-17 win over Virginia Tech Saturday night.

The Tigers received 17 first-place votes in the AP Poll, up from eight last week, and six first-place votes in the Coaches Poll, up from four.

Oklahoma and Penn State are still ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in the AP Poll, while Georgia moved into the top 5 after demolishing Tennessee.

Washington is No. 6, followed by Michigan, TCU, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Oklahoma and Penn State also remained ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll with Washington moving up one spot to No. 5 after topping Oregon State 42-7.

Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State and TCU round out the top 10.

Clemson, which has three wins over top 15 teams, moved up to No. 1 in ESPN’s power rankings.

The Tigers host Wake Forest this Saturday at noon.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (44)

5-0

1506

1

2. Clemson (17)

5-0

1475

2

3. Oklahoma

4-0

1392

3

4. Penn St.

5-0

1325

4

5. Georgia

5-0

1237

7

6. Washington

5-0

1218

6

7. Michigan

4-0

1115

8

8. TCU

4-0

1079

9

9. Wisconsin

4-0

1028

10

10. Ohio St.

4-1

1016

11

11. Washington St.

5-0

980

16

12. Auburn

4-1

802

13

13. Miami

3-0

782

14

14. Southern Cal

4-1

713

5

15. Oklahoma St.

4-1

664

15

16. Virginia Tech

4-1

549

12

17. Louisville

4-1

507

17

18. South Florida

5-0

440

18

19. San Diego St.

5-0

373

19

20. Utah

4-0

358

20

21. Florida

3-1

349

21

21. Notre Dame

4-1

349

22

23. West Virginia

3-1

221

23

24. NC State

4-1

149

-

25. UCF

3-0

120

-

Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida St. 15, Texas Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas St. 3, Texas A&M 2, Memphis 2, Troy 1, Maryland 1.

