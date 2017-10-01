Clemson gets more love for top spot in poll

Clemson is still ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, but the Tigers inched closer to No. 1 Alabama after earning a 31-17 win over Virginia Tech Saturday night.
The Tigers received 17 first-place votes in the AP Poll, up from eight last week, and six first-place votes in the Coaches Poll, up from four.
Oklahoma and Penn State are still ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in the AP Poll, while Georgia moved into the top 5 after demolishing Tennessee.
Washington is No. 6, followed by Michigan, TCU, Wisconsin and Ohio State.
Oklahoma and Penn State also remained ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll with Washington moving up one spot to No. 5 after topping Oregon State 42-7.
Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State and TCU round out the top 10.
Clemson, which has three wins over top 15 teams, moved up to No. 1 in ESPN’s power rankings.
The Tigers host Wake Forest this Saturday at noon.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (44)
5-0
1506
1
2. Clemson (17)
5-0
1475
2
3. Oklahoma
4-0
1392
3
4. Penn St.
5-0
1325
4
5. Georgia
5-0
1237
7
6. Washington
5-0
1218
6
7. Michigan
4-0
1115
8
8. TCU
4-0
1079
9
9. Wisconsin
4-0
1028
10
10. Ohio St.
4-1
1016
11
11. Washington St.
5-0
980
16
12. Auburn
4-1
802
13
13. Miami
3-0
782
14
14. Southern Cal
4-1
713
5
15. Oklahoma St.
4-1
664
15
16. Virginia Tech
4-1
549
12
17. Louisville
4-1
507
17
18. South Florida
5-0
440
18
19. San Diego St.
5-0
373
19
20. Utah
4-0
358
20
21. Florida
3-1
349
21
21. Notre Dame
4-1
349
22
23. West Virginia
3-1
221
23
24. NC State
4-1
149
-
25. UCF
3-0
120
-
Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida St. 15, Texas Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas St. 3, Texas A&M 2, Memphis 2, Troy 1, Maryland 1.
