Former Clemson star Deshaun Watson reaching rare air four games into NFL career

Deshaun Watson is for real.
The former Clemson star quarterback, who led the Tigers to a national championship last season, is continuing to the red-hot start to his NFL career with the Houston Texans.
Through three quarters of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Watson passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns.
Ten of Watson’s completions have gone to former Tiger great Deandre Hopkins. He’s turned the 10 receptions into 107 yards and a touchdown.
Former South Carolina Gamecocks standout Bruce Ellington has contributed as well, hauling in a 13-yard catch.
.@deshaunwatson will take it himself!#DW4 #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/5KwCjo7NXQ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 1, 2017
.@Will_Fuller7 finds the end zone... again!#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/wgzN7H6MtV— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 1, 2017
Clemson to Clemson! @deshaunwatson + @DeAndreHopkins = TD! pic.twitter.com/4hAkEUhgjW— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 1, 2017
I will continue to say it, I love Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/CmizsqpSYM— Jay(Jets 14-2) (@_JarredHolland_) October 1, 2017
He ran for another score, showing no signs of slowing down after passing for more than 300 yards and two TDs last week against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, and his 49-yard touchdown run that looked like something out of a video game in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago.
Watson is making his college coach, Dabo Swinney look like a genius. Before the NFL Draft, Swinney said any team passing on Watson would be passing up the opportunity to draft Michael Jordan.
#DW4 pic.twitter.com/oDMe4XKP6w— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 1, 2017
Watson is already breaking records. With a quarter to spare Sunday, Watson became the first rookie in Texans history to throw three touchdowns in a game. Houston’s 47-point output was a franchise record for most points scored in a game.
When Watson connected with Lamar Miller on another touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, Watson tied the all-time single-game rookie quarterback record with five total touchdowns in a game. Watson was just the fourth rookie quarterback since 2000 to post three touchdown passes and one rushing score in a single game.
Houston fans have definitely noticed Watson’s production, as they’ve suffered through mediocre quarterback play for several seasons.
Watson’s success certainly isn’t a surprise to Clemson fans, who enjoyed him posting one highlight play after another in three seasons with the Tigers. But the NFL is getting a quick wake-up call on Watson’s prodigious talents.
#Texans fans at halftime like... pic.twitter.com/ajCWvXz10H— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 1, 2017
Deshaun Watson is 23/30 for 261 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT for a 121.7 QB Rating. His best game this season & still room to improve! #Texans #Titans pic.twitter.com/Lrid51rOO6— House Of Houston (@HouseOfHouston) October 1, 2017
After all the years of suffering as a Texans fan we were blessed with a gift from the football gods.. his name is Deshaun Watson.— NFL on Texans (@NFLOnTexans) September 28, 2017
Live look at Deshaun Watson vs the Titans defense pic.twitter.com/k0mqCoR2HQ— RL McGoldrick (@rlmcgoldrick) October 1, 2017
