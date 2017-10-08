Clemson QB Kelly Bryant injury update

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant during his weekly teleconference on Sunday.
Bryant left Saturday’s game against Wake Forest with an ankle injury after being rolled on.
“He came in today and is a little sore but is actually moving around pretty good,” Swinney said. “He’ll just be kind of day-to-day, and we’ll see how he progresses through the week.”
It is a short week for the Tigers, who travel to Syracuse for a game Friday night.
Bryant left midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s game, and Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson received playing time in his place.
“Kelly, I think, is going to be just fine. It’ll be a decision later on in the week, but I think he’ll be able to practice,” Swinney said. “He’ll be limited today, but I think as we get going he’ll be able to practice. If he’s ready to go play, he’ll go play. If not, we’ll play the next guy.”
Swinney did not clarify who the starting quarterback will be if Bryant is unable to go.
“We’re not going to get into all that,” he said. “I expect Kelly to be ready to go, but if not, we’ll have a plan, but I’m not going to lay it out for Syracuse.”
FAN CRITICISM
Some Clemson fans were unhappy with the Tigers substituting early and often in the 28-14 win against Wake Forest on Saturday.
Fans on social media voiced their displeasure that Clemson was subbing its starters out of the game in the first quarter with the game still in doubt.
Swinney responded to those fans on Sunday.
“My thought process is I ain’t trying to please the fans, I’m trying to win. I’m trying to have a great program,” Swinney said. “If they get bored with winning, then that’s their problem. I’m playing the guys that deserve to play. I ain’t worried about all that other stuff. I’m just trying to win games.”
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
Swinney would prefer for college games to not take place on Friday nights, which should be reserved for high schools.
One of Swinney’s sons plays football at Daniel High.
“I’m not a fan of it. I’m really not,” Swinney said. “I’m going to miss my son. I’ve got a son playing Friday night at the same time I’m coaching. I really hate that I can’t be there for that. I’m not a big fan of it, but just kind of the way it is. TV kind of dictates all that stuff, but I certainly am not a fan. I prefer Saturday nights.”
