Clemson University

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant leaves Syracuse game with injury

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 13, 2017 9:05 PM

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant left Friday’s game against Syracuse in the second quarter with an apparent concussion.

Bryant was slammed to the ground on a run with 1:07 remaining in the first half and stayed down on the field for about three minutes before being helped to the locker room.

“It looks like he’s got a concussion,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN at halftime.

Bryant entered Friday’s game with an ankle injury after being hurt in the third quarter last Saturday against Wake Forest.

Swinney said that Bryant was able to practice all week and was “ready to go,” but Bryant was clearly moving at less than 100 percent.

Bryant was 12-for-17 passing for 116 yards in the first half. He also carried four times for (-8) yards.

Syracuse led Clemson 17-14 at halftime.

