Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina USA TODAY
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina USA TODAY

Clemson University

Former Clemson star Watson continues record-setting start in NFL with Houston Texans

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 15, 2017 4:07 PM

HOUSTON

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is continuing the red-hot start to his NFL career.

The Houston Texans rookie set an NFL record for first-year players Sunday for the most touchdown passes through six games. Watson threw three touchdown passes in the Texans’ 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns, and has 15 scoring strikes, eclipsing the previous record of 13.

In comparison, Texans quarterbacks Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage threw a combined 15 touchdown passes all of last season.

Watson also set a record for most total touchdowns through six games for a player in their first six games. Watson has 17 total touchdowns (15 passing and two rushing) this season, surpassing the mark held by Mark Rypien and Kurt Warner, who each had 16.

Additionally, Watson is the first rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw at least three touchdowns in three consecutive games, following a five-TD performance in a loss to Kansas City and the four scores he passed for in a win over Tennessee.

Watson’s first touchdown came in the first quarter when he connected with Will Fuller on a 39-yard scoring strike.

His second was the easist TD pass he’ll get credit for this season, as Watson made a shovel pass to wide receiver Braxton Miller, who did all of the hard work on the 1-yard touchdown reception, running much further before reaching the end zone.

Watson’s third touchdown pass was another record-setting score. In addition to breaking Warner and Rypien’s mark, the 3-yard TD pass to former Clemson star Deandre Hopkins was significant for the receiver. With the scoring catch, Hopkins tied Owen Daniels for the second-most receiving TDs in Texans history, with 29.

Watson finished the win completing 17 of 28 passes for 225 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He had a 107.0 QB rating in the win.

Hopkins had two receptions for 19 yards and the score. Former South Carolina standout Bruce Ellington had two catches for 22 yards.

Watson now has four passing touchdowns of at least 20 air yards, which is the most in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

    Tigers will face the Orange Friday night

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse
Jeff Scott previews Clemson matchup with 'complex' Syracuse defense 3:14

Jeff Scott previews Clemson matchup with 'complex' Syracuse defense
Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest 2:50

Kelly Bryant talks ankle injury, win over Wake Forest

View More Video