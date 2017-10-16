Time set for Clemson-Georgia Tech game on Oct. 28

The Clemson-Georgia Tech game in Death Valley on Oct. 28 will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be televised by either ESPN or ABC, the ACC announced Monday.
Clemson is coming off its first loss of the season, a tight defeat at Syracuse that saw Kelly Bryant knocked out with a concussion. Georgia Tech is 3-2 and missed a big chance at an upset after Miami pulled ahead in the final seconds.
The No. 7 Tigers are on a bye this week, while the Yellow Jackets host Wake Forest.
Clemson has won two in a row in the series and four of the past five.
Comments