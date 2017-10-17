Clemson University

Former Clemson pitcher dies after accident

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 6:02 PM

Former Clemson baseball pitcher Blake Holliday has died, the Anderson County Coroner told the Independent Mail. He was 19.

Holliday was injured in an ATV accident earlier this week. He died Tuesday.

Holliday is from Belton and attended Belton Honea-Path High before spending his freshman season at Clemson.

He did not appear in a game for the Tigers in 2017 and transferred to Erskine College and was a member of the Flying Fleet baseball team.

Holliday was rated as the No. 35 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball prior to last season, and was ranked as a top-500 player in the country by Perfect Game.

