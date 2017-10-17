Former Clemson pitcher dies after accident

Former Clemson baseball pitcher Blake Holliday has died, the Anderson County Coroner told the Independent Mail. He was 19.
Holliday was injured in an ATV accident earlier this week. He died Tuesday.
Holliday is from Belton and attended Belton Honea-Path High before spending his freshman season at Clemson.
He did not appear in a game for the Tigers in 2017 and transferred to Erskine College and was a member of the Flying Fleet baseball team.
Holliday was rated as the No. 35 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball prior to last season, and was ranked as a top-500 player in the country by Perfect Game.
Prayers lifted up to members of @FleetBaseball and to the family of Blake Holliday. Tragic news. Stay strong and trust in God!— NGU Baseball (@NGUBaseball) October 17, 2017
Rest In Peace Blake. Prayers for the Holliday family.— Hunter Lipscomb (@Hunter_Lipscomb) October 17, 2017
Man hate to see that about Blake Holliday. Had such a bright future. Prayers out to his family and friends. Heaven gained a new ace!— Rob Joye ⚾️ (@RobJoye10) October 17, 2017
RIP Blake Holliday You were taken too soon but I know you’re throwing many strikes up there— Kelsey Jasper (@kelsjasper) October 17, 2017
Dutch Fork Baseball would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Blake Holliday. @BHP_Baseball @ClemsonBaseball— Dutch Fork Baseball (@ForkBaseball) October 17, 2017
