Clemson will be without two CBs against Georgia Tech

Clemson will be without a pair of cornerbacks for Saturday’s showdown with Georgia Tech.
Starting cornerback Mark Fields and fellow corner Marcus Edmond will miss the game with foot injuries.
Fields was banged up against Syracuse, while Edmond has been injured since Week 2 against Auburn.
Fields has started four of Clemson’s seven games, including the past three, and has made 20 tackles with three tackles for loss on the year. He also has two pass breakups.
Edmond made some of the biggest plays of the season for Clemson a year ago but has been injured for much of this year.
In addition to Edmond and Fields, defensive back Nolan Turner is going through concussion protocol and will miss the game.
