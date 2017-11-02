In showdown featuring elite DLs, Clemson hoping to prove its is best

N.C. State is one of the few teams in the country with a defensive line that some would say can rival Clemson’s.
The Tigers are hoping to prove that there is some separation between the two, in Clemson’s favor, on Saturday.
While most people had Clemson’s defensive front rated as the top in college football entering the season, the Wolfpack’s defensive line was not far behind.
The Tigers were ranked No. 1 by Bleacher Report and Athlon entering the year, with N.C. State No. 5 according to Bleacher Report and No. 6 according to Athlon.
The Wolfpack have not put up monster numbers through the first eight games of the year, averaging 2.5 sacks per game compared with Clemson’s 4. But that is partly because N.C. State relies mostly on its front four to create pressure.
“They’re not a big pressure team. They haven’t really had to be with them dogs they’ve got up front,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “They can create pressure with the four guys that they’ve got. They’re really good football players.”
Senior Bradley Chubb leads the way for N.C. State with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Both numbers lead the ACC.
Chubb is part of aveteran group as the Wolfpack start four seniors up front. Defensive end Kentavius Street has recorded 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Nose tackle B.J. Hill has 28 tackles and a sack. And defensive tackle Justin Jones has 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
“They’re definitely the best D-line that we’ve played,” Swinney said. “All four of their starters are NFL guys, and they really play about seven or eight guys. They’ve got a lot of depth.”
Clemson has plenty of talent and depth at defensive line as well. The Tigers lead the nation in sacks with 32 and are sixth nationally in tackles for loss per game with 8.4.
Junior defensive end Austin Bryant leads Clemson with 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
“You want to be the best, so you have to outperform the best,” Bryant said. “They’re considered one of the best. We’re considered one of the best. It’s just about being able to perform . We’re definitely looking forward to that.”
The rest of Clemson’s starting defensive front includes defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins.
The trio have combined to account for 14 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
“We know they’ve got a lot of talent with the players on their D-line. We’ve got a good D-line, obviously, too,” Wilkins said. “ Both are very talented for sure.”
