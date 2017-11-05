Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Florida State Seminoles

Game info

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500); Clemson

TV: ESPN

Line: Clemson by 18

Three story lines

1. Clemson can clinch the ACC Atlantic and a spot in the ACC title game with a win over Florida State or an N.C. State loss at Boston College.

2. Florida State was the preseason pick to win the ACC, while Clemson was named the second most likely team to do so, but the Seminoles are 3-5 and have struggled mightily after losing quarterback Deondre Francois in the opener.

3. Florida State has made a bowl game 35 consecutive seasons, but that streak is in danger of coming to an end.

Three players to watch

1. Freshman running back Cam Akers had a breakout game against Syracuse with 22 carries for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He leads the Seminoles in rushing with 695 yards and is averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

2. Safety Derwin James is one of the best defensive backs in the nation and recorded his first interception of the season against Syracuse. James is second on the team in tackles with 53 and leads the Seminoles in pass breakups with nine.

3. Defensive end Josh Sweat is third on the team in tackles with 43 and leads FSU in tackles for loss with 10.5 and sacks with 4.5.

Scouting report

▪ Florida State has been decimated by injuries with the biggest being to star quarterback Deondre Francois. The Seminoles have been perhaps the biggest disappointment in college football after being ranked No. 3 in the preseason.

▪ FSU is starting true freshman James Blackman at quarterback. He has struggled, completing less than 60 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Blackman has also been sacked 22 times.

▪ Even though Florida State has struggled the Seminoles still have talent. FSU has had a top six recruiting class each of the past four years. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expects to get a tough test from the Seminoles on Saturday.

Matt Connolly