What LeBron James said about Deshaun Watson

The King has spoken.
LeBron James, aka King James, said Monday that Deshaun Watson should have been drafted by the NBA superstar’s favorite NFL team – the Cleveland Browns.
“I think Deshaun Watson should be a Brown,” the Cleveland Cavalier and Akron, Ohio native said of the former Clemson Tigers star quarterback who was passed over twice by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft.
James sounds a lot like Watson’s coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney. Before the NFL Draft, Swinney said any team passing on Watson would be passing up the opportunity to draft Michael Jordan.
“I’m just telling you if (the Browns) pass on Deshaun Watson (with the No. 1 pick), they’re passing on Michael Jordan,” Swinney told reporters in January.
Cleveland, winless this season, had the No. 1 overall pick and used it on former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.
The Browns also owned the No. 12 pick in the first round, and Watson was still available. Rather than drafting a potential franchise quarterback, Cleveland traded the pick to the Houston Texans who quickly selected Watson.
“Doesn’t mean that Myles Garrett is not going to be a great football player,” James said. “Deshaun Watson should have been our quarterback.”
James was using Watson as an analogy. He was trying to explain his comments about the New York Knicks choice not to draft former N.C. State start guard Dennis Smith, Jr.
After facing Smith and the Dallas Maverick, James said Smith “should be a Knick.”
Like the Browns, the Knicks passed on Smith in the first round of the 2017 NBA Darft, instead picking French prospect Frank Ntilikina.
James said Monday his comment wasn’t a shot on Ntilikina.
Before being sidelined by a season-ending ACL injury, Watson took the NFL by storm. He was off to the the best start of any rookie quarterback – ever. His 19 touchdown passes in seven games is the record.
Watson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in October with 16 passing touchdowns. Before his injury, Watson was tied for the league lead in touchdown passes.
Watson completed 126 of 204 passes for 1,699 yards with 19 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions for a 103.0 passer rating.
