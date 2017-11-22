Common sense solution found for Clemson, Miami bands after 'unfair' halftime ruling

The Clemson and Miami bands will each get to perform on the field during pregame and halftime at the ACC championship on Dec. 2 in Charlotte after all.
The two bands will perform the national anthem together during pregame, and halftime has been extended a couple of minutes so that both bands will have the opportunity to perform, a Clemson official said Wednesday morning.
Tigers athletics director Dan Radakovich pushed hard for the change to be made after the ACC originally decided that only one school’s band would get to perform a pregame routine and the other’s would perform during halftime.
Clemson director Mark Spede said in an email that each band will get five minutes to perform at halftime and the bands will join together to perform the national anthem during pregame. Other pregame activities are unclear at this time.
Never miss a local story.
Spede added that he is pleased with the ACC’s decision.
“I think this is a win for the pageantry of college football and bands,” Spede said. “I think the game atmosphere at a typical FBS game is rarely exceeded in any sport, and the bands are a big part of that.”
Spede also thanked Radakovich for his help in getting the initial ruling overturned.
“I’m very pleased that Dan helped rectify the situation,” Spede said. “He’s been very supportive of Tiger Band.”
The original plan was for Clemson’s band to perform during pregame and Miami’s to perform at halftime, which upset both band directors.
“To exclude one band from either portion of the game minimizes the role of both… I think it’s inherently unfair to both bands,” Spede said to collegemarching.com. “Pregame and halftime serve two very different roles; pregame has more pageantry and functions as a sort of pep rally to fire up the crowd. Halftime is more oriented toward entertaining the crowd; both are very important.”
Miami director Jay Rees was also unhappy with the original plan.
“The ACC’s decision to have one band perform only the pregame show and the other band only at the halftime show is unfortunate and sends a message that the bands and their efforts on behalf of their team and university are devalued,” Rees said to collegemarching.com. “I don’t believe that is the intention, but nevertheless it creates a less than ideal scenario for our students and fans.”
Comments