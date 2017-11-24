Connolly’s prediction: Clemson-South Carolina will come down to the wire

Clemson blasted South Carolina 56-7 a year ago in a game that was for all intents and purposes over before the end of the first quarter.
I don’t expect that to be the case Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium as the Gamecocks look for revenge after being embarrassed in 2016.
This Tigers offense isn’t as explosive as the one that topped 40 points seven times last year. Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams and Artavis Scott are gone and Clemson is winning in a different way.
Instead of piling up passing yards and points, the Tigers are relying on their running game and defense to secure victories.
Kelly Bryant, Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster have been a handful for defenses to stop on the ground, but Bryant is passing for 188 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games against Power 5 teams.
That strategy has worked as Clemson is 10-1, but it has also allowed some lesser opponents to hang around.
Clemson led a 4-6 Florida State team 17-14 late in the fourth quarter before pulling away, was tied with Boston College at 7 entering the fourth quarter, and had to hang on for a seven-point win over an N.C. State team that South Carolina beat in its opener.
The Tigers have gone long stretches during games without being able to score touchdowns several times this season, including against FSU, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Auburn.
Of course South Carolina has some offensive flaws as well. The Gamecocks have struggled protecting the passer and have been inconsistent in the running game.
That puts a lot of pressure on USC quarterback Jake Bentley, who is fourth in the SEC in passing, averaging 221 yards per game, but has thrown five interceptions in his past two games against FBS opponents.
With a raucous crowd in Columbia and a South Carolina defense that is playing with a ton of confidence I expect points to be hard to come by for Clemson.
The Gamecocks have not allowed more than 28 points in a game and are holding opponents to under 20.
But points will be hard to come by for USC as well. Clemson is seventh nationally in total defense, third in tackles for loss and second in sacks.
It should be another close game, but Clemson has too much depth and talent overall.
Prediction: Clemson 24, South Carolina 20
Comments