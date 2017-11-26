Clemson back on top in college football polls

The defending national champions end the 2017 regular season where they finished off last year- No. 1.
Clemson is the top team in the latest AP Poll and Coaches Poll after dominating South Carolina 34-10 Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
This is the first time the Tigers have been ranked No. 1 all year as Alabama was the preseason No. 1 team and held that ranking throughout before losing at Auburn on Saturday.
The top five teams are the same in both polls with Oklahoma No. 2, followed by Wisconsin, Auburn and Alabama.
The rest of the top 10 in the AP Poll includes Georgia at No. 6, followed by Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and TCU.
The Coaches Poll also has Georgia at No. 6 with Miami and Ohio State tied at 7. Southern Cal and Penn State round out the top 10.
Clemson will face the Hurricanes Saturday in Charlotte looking to clinch a third consecutive ACC title and spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Tigers received 27 first-place votes in the AP Poll with Oklahoma getting 24 and Wisconsin 10.
Clemson received 25 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll, followed by Wisconsin with 21, Oklahoma with 12 and Auburn with 4.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Pv
1. Clemson (27)
11-1
1478
4
2. Oklahoma (24)
11-1
1461
3
3. Wisconsin (10)
12-0
1405
5
4. Auburn
10-2
1374
6
5. Alabama
11-1
1254
1
6. Georgia
11-1
1246
7
7. Miami
10-1
1119
2
8. Ohio St.
10-2
1112
8
9. Penn St.
10-2
960
12
10. TCU
10-2
956
10
11. Southern Cal
10-2
936
11
12. UCF
11-0
906
13
13. Washington
10-2
764
15
14. Stanford
9-3
693
20
15. Notre Dame
9-3
592
9
16. Memphis
10-1
582
17
17. LSU
9-3
566
19
18. Oklahoma St.
9-3
532
18
19. Michigan St.
9-3
457
21
20. Northwestern
9-3
378
23
21. Washington St.
9-3
328
14
22. Virginia Tech
9-3
298
24
23. South Florida
9-2
114
22
24. Mississippi St.
8-4
88
16
25. Fresno St.
9-3
57
NR
Others receiving votes: NC State 56, San Diego St. 46, Louisville 16, Boise St. 14, Toledo 13, Michigan 12, Virginia 4, Missouri 3, Florida 2, Troy 1, Kansas St. 1, Iowa St. 1.
