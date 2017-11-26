More Videos

Clemson University

Clemson back on top in college football polls

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 26, 2017 02:12 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The defending national champions end the 2017 regular season where they finished off last year- No. 1.

Clemson is the top team in the latest AP Poll and Coaches Poll after dominating South Carolina 34-10 Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

This is the first time the Tigers have been ranked No. 1 all year as Alabama was the preseason No. 1 team and held that ranking throughout before losing at Auburn on Saturday.

The top five teams are the same in both polls with Oklahoma No. 2, followed by Wisconsin, Auburn and Alabama.

The rest of the top 10 in the AP Poll includes Georgia at No. 6, followed by Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and TCU.

The Coaches Poll also has Georgia at No. 6 with Miami and Ohio State tied at 7. Southern Cal and Penn State round out the top 10.

Clemson will face the Hurricanes Saturday in Charlotte looking to clinch a third consecutive ACC title and spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers received 27 first-place votes in the AP Poll with Oklahoma getting 24 and Wisconsin 10.

Clemson received 25 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll, followed by Wisconsin with 21, Oklahoma with 12 and Auburn with 4.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Pv

1. Clemson (27)

11-1

1478

4

2. Oklahoma (24)

11-1

1461

3

3. Wisconsin (10)

12-0

1405

5

4. Auburn

10-2

1374

6

5. Alabama

11-1

1254

1

6. Georgia

11-1

1246

7

7. Miami

10-1

1119

2

8. Ohio St.

10-2

1112

8

9. Penn St.

10-2

960

12

10. TCU

10-2

956

10

11. Southern Cal

10-2

936

11

12. UCF

11-0

906

13

13. Washington

10-2

764

15

14. Stanford

9-3

693

20

15. Notre Dame

9-3

592

9

16. Memphis

10-1

582

17

17. LSU

9-3

566

19

18. Oklahoma St.

9-3

532

18

19. Michigan St.

9-3

457

21

20. Northwestern

9-3

378

23

21. Washington St.

9-3

328

14

22. Virginia Tech

9-3

298

24

23. South Florida

9-2

114

22

24. Mississippi St.

8-4

88

16

25. Fresno St.

9-3

57

NR

Others receiving votes: NC State 56, San Diego St. 46, Louisville 16, Boise St. 14, Toledo 13, Michigan 12, Virginia 4, Missouri 3, Florida 2, Troy 1, Kansas St. 1, Iowa St. 1.

