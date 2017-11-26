Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: The Miami Hurricanes

Game info
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bank of America Stadium (75,525); Charlotte, N.C.
TV: ABC
Three story lines
1. This will be the first meeting between Miami and Clemson since the Tigers thumped Miami 58-0 in October 2015, leading to Al Golden being fired the next day.
2. The winner of this game will almost assuredly clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Clemson should be ranked No. 1 when the poll comes out on Tuesday, while the Hurricanes would likely jump into the top four in the final poll with a win over Clemson on Saturday.
3. Mark Richt faced Clemson four times as the head coach at Georgia, going 3-1, including a 45-21 win over the Tigers the last time he faced Clemson in 2014.
Three players to watch
1. Quarterback Malik Rosier struggled his last time out at Pitt but has been solid on the season, passing for 255 yards per game with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also rushed for 408 yards and five scores.
2. Defensive lineman RJ McIntosh leads Miami with 11.5 tackles for loss and has six pass breakups. The junior has also recovered a fumble.
3. Junior defensive back Jaquan Johnson leads Miami with 81 tackles, is tied for the team lead in interceptions with four and has forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
Scouting report
▪ Miami is second nationally in tackles for loss per game, averaging nearly nine.
▪ The Hurricanes lead the nation in turnover margin at plus 17 and are third nationally in turnovers forced with 29.
▪ Miami opened the season 10-0, including wins over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, before falling at Pittsburgh this past Friday.
Matt Connolly
