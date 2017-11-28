Clemson DC Brent Venables addresses job rumors

CLEMSON Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been linked to head coaching jobs at Arkansas and Mississippi State in the past few days.
Last year’s Broyles Award winner addressed the rumors about other jobs during his press availability on Tuesday.
“My focus is completely on this game and this week and the great job that I do have and the great players that I get to coach every day. My focus is right here,” Venables said.
Clemson will play Miami Saturday night in Charlotte seeking its third consecutive ACC title and College Football Playoff Berth.
Venables added that he is happy with his position at Clemson but that he understands others may be interested in him.
“Well, because you guys bring it up it’s annoying. I don’t hear about it otherwise, whatever’s out there, because I just don’t spend any time focused on that. I’ve got a great job, and I’ve said that many, many times. And I’m very thankful and grateful for that. We’re in a great position, so why would I worry about what’s on the other side of the fence? I’ve always felt that way,” Venables said. “If people have interest that’s part of it. You either decide to listen or not. Right now we’ve got a tremendous opportunity this week playing for a championship. My loyalty is to here and my players.”
BETTER THINGS TO DO
Most college football coaches around the country are out recruiting this week. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is happy to be preparing for a football game instead.
“It’s the first week of recruiting and I’m here with y’all so that means we’ve had a good year,” Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference. “This is awesome to have a press conference this week. That means we’re playing for our championship.”
Clemson will try to win its third consecutive ACC title Saturday night against Miami in Charlotte, N.C.
BALANCED ATTACK
Miami is averaging 33.6 passing attempts and 32.4 rushing attempts through its first 11 games of the year.
The Hurricanes rank ninth in the ACC in rushing, averaging 165 yards per game, and fifth in the ACC in passing, averaging 258 yards per game.
Swinney said that the balance Miami has makes the Hurricanes tough to prepare for.
“This is as balanced a football team as we’ve played all year,” he said. “That presents problems when you have a team that can play with balance it challenges you. They’ve not been one-dimensional at all. They’re a team that hangs their hat on being able to run the football and the play-actions and the boots that come off of that. So that’s a challenge.”
