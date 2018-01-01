More Videos

  • Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

    Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney previews the Tigers' Sugar Bowl showdown with Alabama.

Clemson University

Sugar Bowl gameday guide: Clemson vs. Alabama TV info, watch online, more

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

January 01, 2018 06:30 AM

UPDATED December 31, 2017 04:28 PM

Clemson faces Alabama on Monday in the Sugar Bowl. Here is what you need to know about the game:

Game info

Who: Clemson (12-1, 8-1 ACC) vs. Alabama (11-1, 7-1 SEC)

When: 8:45 p.m. Monday

Where: Superdome (76,468), New Orleans

Series history: Alabama leads 13-4 and has won 13 of the past 14.

TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)

Online: Watch ESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM, (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)

National radio: ESPN radio (Bill Rosinski, David Norrie)

Line: Alabama by 3

Weather: The game will be played in a dome. Outside it will be partly cloudy and windy with a low of 25.

    Louisiana native Travis Etienne talks with media in New Orleans

What’s at stake

The winner of this game will earn a spot in the national championship game for the third consecutive year. Alabama and Clemson met in the title game each of the previous two years.

Clemson can perhaps surpass Alabama as the current top program in college football if it earns a second consecutive win against the Crimson Tide.

Clemson is 21-2 away from home over the past three seasons.

The teams, by the numbers

Clem

Bama

Points/Game

35.4

39.1

Opp. Points/Game

12.8

11.5

Yds. Rushing/Game

204.1

265.3

Opp. Yds. Rush/Game

112.8

94.1

Yds. Pass/Game

244.1

200.1

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

165.1

163.7

Avg. Yds./Game

448.2

465.4

Opp. Total Yds./Game

277.9

257.8

Clemson players to watch

1. Quarterback Kelly Bryant has been playing his best football down the stretch. The junior is completing better than 67 percent of his passes and has also contributed 646 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

2. Hunter Renfrow has torched Alabama each of the past two years, catching a pair of touchdowns in both games.

3. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell leads Clemson with 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Clemson's Jeff Scott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama

Alabama players to watch

1. Clemson coaches have said that linebacker Rashaan Evans is Alabama’s best defender. He has 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and seven quarterback hurries in 10 games.

2. Cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft. He is Alabama’s best defensive back and could spend time at cornerback and safety.

3. Calvin Ridley is one of the top receivers in the country and has 55 catches for 896 yards.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Kelly Bryant (Hunter Johnson or Zerrick Cooper)

RB - Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne, Adam Choice or C.J. Fuller)

WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins)

WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)

WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell)

TE - Milan Richard (Cannon Smith, D.J. Greenlee)

LT - Mitch Hyatt (Tremayne Ancrhum or Sean Pollard)

LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)

C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)

RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris)

RT - Sean Pollard or Tremayne Anchrum

Hunter Renfrow previews matchup with Alabama

DEFENSE

DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register)

DT - Dexter Lawrence (Jabril Robinson, Nyles Pinckney)

DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Sterling Johnson)

DE - Austin Bryant (Justin Foster, Xavier Kelly)

SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)

MLB – Tre Lamar (James Skalski, Chad Smith)

WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)

CB - Ryan Carter (Marcus Edmond)

SS – K’Von Wallace or Tanner Muse

FS – Van Smith (Isaiah Johnson, Denzel Johnson)

CB – Trayvon Mullen (A.J. Terrell, Mark Fields)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Alex Spence (Christian Groomes)

P - Will Spiers (Carson King)

KO - Alex Spence

LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)

LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)

H - Will Swinney

PR - Ray-Ray McCloud or Hunter Renfrow

KOR – Tavien Feaster and Travis Etienne

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson

