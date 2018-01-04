Clemson backup QBs discuss crowded room, possibility of transferring

More Videos 2:27 Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama Pause 4:50 Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama 14:35 After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect 1:16 Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 2:19 The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 0:34 Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner 0:49 Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:25 Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands 3:41 Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect Clemson football's Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant speak after the Tigers' Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama. Clemson football's Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant speak after the Tigers' Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama. Sugar Bowl

Clemson football's Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant speak after the Tigers' Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama. Sugar Bowl