    Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson goes for 29 points in 70-55 win over Hammond.

Clemson University

Zion Williamson to stay in-state, predicts one national analyst

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

January 05, 2018 05:18 PM

As the college basketball world waits anxiously for Zion Williamson’s next move, at least one recruiting analyst is predicting the Spartanburg native to stay close to home.

Corey Evans, who covers the national scene for Rivals.com, posted Friday his belief that Williamson will choose Clemson over Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Williamson, a five-star prospect ranked No. 2 in the 2018 class, will announce his decision Jan. 20. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound forward is averaging over 35 points a game this season for Spartanburg Day, but hasn’t played since Nov. 21 because of a foot injury.

Evans’ piece was part of a prediction column.

“Clemson will come up with the biggest recruiting win in recent memory on Jan. 20 by defeating the giants of college basketball and landing the commitment of the five-star forward,” Evans wrote. “He is a trailblazer on and off the court, and will add even more ammo to the jumpstart occurring at Clemson this winter.”

The Tigers are 13-1 this season and ranked for the first time in eight years. Lee Anderson, Williamson’s stepfather and advisor, is a former Clemson player.

Seventy percent of the analysts for recruiting site 247Sports.com have Williamson selecting Clemson as well.

