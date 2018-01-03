Zion Williamson sets decision date

More Videos 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? Pause 0:21 Building fire on Percival Road 1:25 What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 2:27 Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama 0:50 Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week 2:10 Frank Martin proud of South Carolina’s fight in loss to Ole Miss 1:28 Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 0:34 Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:32 Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC 4:50 Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 29 points against Hammond Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson goes for 29 points in 70-55 win over Hammond. Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson goes for 29 points in 70-55 win over Hammond. lbezjak@thestate.com

