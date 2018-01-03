Zion Williamson sets decision date

The high profile recruitment of Spartanburg Day School basketball star Zion Williamson appears to be coming to a close.
Williamson tweeted out a video Wednesday night announcing that he will be making his decision on Jan. 20.
Williamson, who is known for his high-flying dunks, is rated as the No. 2 prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Williamson has been considering Clemson, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky at different times during the recruiting process but has not discussed recruiting since his high school season started.
He has been out since Nov. 21 with a bruised left foot.
Williamson was averaging 37 points and 16.5 rebounds through two games before going down with the injury.
He averaged 37 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists and 2.5 blocks per game as a junior.
The date is set‼️ pic.twitter.com/BqzjJJpeiz— Zion Williamson (@ZionW32) January 4, 2018
