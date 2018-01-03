More Videos

Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson goes for 29 points in 70-55 win over Hammond. lbezjak@thestate.com
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson goes for 29 points in 70-55 win over Hammond. lbezjak@thestate.com

High School Basketball

Zion Williamson sets decision date

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 09:13 PM

The high profile recruitment of Spartanburg Day School basketball star Zion Williamson appears to be coming to a close.

Williamson tweeted out a video Wednesday night announcing that he will be making his decision on Jan. 20.

Williamson, who is known for his high-flying dunks, is rated as the No. 2 prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Williamson has been considering Clemson, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky at different times during the recruiting process but has not discussed recruiting since his high school season started.

He has been out since Nov. 21 with a bruised left foot.

Williamson was averaging 37 points and 16.5 rebounds through two games before going down with the injury.

He averaged 37 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists and 2.5 blocks per game as a junior.

