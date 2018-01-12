Former Clemson, Steelers great ‘fighting for life’ after being diagnosed with cancer

Former Clemson All-American and Steelers Super Bowl winner Bennie Cunningham has reportedly been diagnosed with cancer and is fighting for his life.

Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider tweeted Friday morning asking for prayers for Cunningham and his family after he was told by Cunningham that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Vandervort said Cunningham is at the Cleveland (Ohio) Clinic.

Cunningham, 63, is a native of Seneca and played for the Tigers from 1972-75.

He was drafted in the first round of the 1976 NFL draft by the Steelers and went on to play for Pittsburgh from 1976-85.

Cunningham won a pair of Super Bowl titles during his time with the Steelers and finished with 202 catches for 2,879 yards and 20 touchdowns during his NFL career.

