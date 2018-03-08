Clemson holds off Boston College in quarterfinals of ACC Tournament

Clemson led Boston College by as many as 16 points in the second half and held off a late rally to earn a 90-82 victory Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
The fourth-seeded Tigers (23-8) will face No. 1 seed Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament Friday at 7 p.m. in Brooklyn, N.Y. The game will be televised by ESPN or ESPN2.
No. 19 Clemson fell behind early and trailed the 12th-seeded Eagles 12-3 in the opening minutes of the game. But the Tigers eventually settled in and led 43-36 at halftime.
Clemson built its largest lead of the game at 55-39 with 13:45 remaining, but Boston College (19-15) never quit.
Never miss a local story.
The Eagles pulled to within two at 63-61 with 5:49 left, but Clemson made big shots down the stretch and knocked in its free throws late to win by a comfortable margin.
Senior Gabe DeVoe led the Tigers with 25 points on 8-for-18 shooting. He made all six of his free throw attempts.
Shelton Mitchell added 21 points for Clemson, while Marcquise Reed (12) and Aamir Simms (10) also finished in double figures. Elijah Thomas had eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Tigers.
Ky Bowman scored 23 points, while Jerome Robinson added 20 for Boston College.
Comments